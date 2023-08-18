Britney Spears’ Memoir Could Be a Crucial Piece of Evidence for Sam Asghari in Their Divorce Proceedings

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

The divorce between Britney Spears and Sam Asghari is already in full swing, but one particular project might create a problem for the pop star. The 41-year-old singer has her memoir, The Woman in Me, coming out on Oct. 24, and her lawyers are reportedly concerned that the contents of the book could be weaponized against her by Asghari’s legal team.

Spears has enlisted Laura Wasser, divorce lawyer to the stars, to represent her, but RadarOnline is reporting that the legal eagle is worried the manuscript will leak out while they negotiate with Asghari. “Britney’s autobiography had a happy ever after. It told the story of how she found love with Sam, and how she viewed him as the one. It was a real-life fairytale, at least according to the manuscript,” an insider shared with the media outlet. “Britney’s lawyer, Laura Wasser, is frightened that the unpublished manuscript could come out before it is re-written and it could be used against her in the divorce.”

With unconfirmed rumors that Spears cheated on her husband with members of the household staff, this split could get really ugly. “If Britney cheated on Sam, and she is telling a vastly different story in her book, it’s a disaster. Sam could use that as leverage to walk away with a much sweeter deal than he ever could have expected: spousal support, legal fees, a fat hefty payout, and a torn-up prenup,” the source pointed out, “The timing of the split to coincide with the biography is an utter disaster.”

It looks like the prenup will be a point of contention as Asghari is reportedly set to get nothing according to the current agreement, per TMZ. However, his divorce filing already indicates he’s looking for spousal support and will likely challenge the legal document. That small note probably means that his lawyer is looking for any ammunition, like an autobiography, to get the best deal for his client — and Spears might have to pay up.

