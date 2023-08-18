Ron DeSantis’ Campaign for President Is Costing Florida Taxpayers a Whopping $13 Million & He Hasn’t Paid Them Back

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis is running for president, but his campaign is costing taxpayers a pretty penny. The politician has spent an astronomical sum, $13 million to be exact, on travel costs and security measures over the last two years.

The numbers were released by Florida this week, and obtained by the Miami Herald, which noted that not only is that number higher than his first two years in office, but it is also higher than what other sitting governors spent when they ran for president in former election years. Florida’s law allows for all travel and security costs to be absorbed by the taxpayers for any reason — vacations, campaigns, etc. — and his staffers are justifying the ballooning numbers.

“His record as the most effective conservative governor in American history has also earned him an elevated threat profile, and FDLE (Florida Department of Law Enforcement0 has increased the number of protective agents to ensure the governor and his family remain safe,” DeSantis’ deputy press secretary Alex Lanfranconi told the media outlet. But the Florida governor’s campaign has raised over $100 million, a record-setting sum, for his run for the White House and he hasn’t paid the taxpayers back one dime. That has his critics going into overdrive, especially since he’s trailing Republican leader Donald Trump by a significant amount in the polls.

“Now, as the governor continues to flame out in his failing run for president, it is Floridians who are continuing to subsidize his trips to Iowa and New Hampshire while they struggle to pay the bills in the most unaffordable state in the nation,” explained DeSantis Watch communication director, Anders Croy. It’s hard to predict how the former president’s legal situations will shake out, so DeSantis is likely to hang in there until the bitter end — and he’s going to rack up a big tab for Florida citizens to pay.

