Newly Revealed Details From Brad Pitt & Jennifer Aniston’s 2000 Wedding Prove Just How Fancy It Was

Jennifer Aniston’s wedding to Brad Pitt 23 years ago is still a bit of a mystery since only one image was released and the rest of the shots were grainy paparazzi photos taken from a helicopter. But leave it to Pitt’s True Romance co-star, Michael Rapaport, to spill the beans about this delightful detail from the former couple’s menu.

On Monday’s episode of Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen, Rapaport, who also had a four-episode arc on Friends in 1999, gave some serious tea about how much Aniston and Pitt spent on their wedding. “I was at Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston’s wedding, they had a wall of caviar, I still have some saved over,” he revealed. We wanted to hear more, but he was cut off in the middle of his juicy scoop. However, the Atypical actor gave the fans what they wanted and delivered a little more insight.

“I’m still eating the caviar from that. Billy Preston performed. Lot of bucks there,” he shared. His revelation even shocked host Andy Cohen since Rapaport is a frequent guest on the show. Cohen asked, “How have you been on the show 87 times, and I’ve never talked to you about Aniston and Pitt’s wedding?” We want to hear more scintillating details because the reported cost for the Malibu wedding, according to Marie Claire, was $1 million. There were tons of famous faces in the crowd, too, including Cameron Diaz, Salma Hayek, Edward Norton, David Spade, and of course, the cast of Friends.

And caviar wasn’t the only high-dollar item on the menu, the couple served up a lobster dinner for their guests and topped off the night with a fireworks display. Sadly, the fairy-tale beginning didn’t match the love-triangle ending, but Pitt and Aniston still remain friendly acquaintances even two decades later.

