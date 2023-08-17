Prince Harry’s Latest Netflix Docuseries Is Far More Inspiring Than the Royal Family Feud

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

Royal watchers have been waiting for Prince Harry’s next chapter, and it begins this month with his Netflix docuseries, Heart of Invictus. Instead of sharing his story about life behind palace walls like he did in his memoir, Spare, and Harry & Meghan, fans get to see the inspiring side of the Duke of Sussex.

The trailer for the five-part series, set to debut on Aug. 30, focuses on competitors around the world who have all served in the military and “experienced life-changing injuries or illnesses,” per the press release. They competed at Prince Harry’s Invictus Games in The Hague, Netherlands in 2022. The clips of the athletes are overlaid with a powerful speech by the royal who tells the crowd, “What you carry, it was the springboard that propelled you to the next level.”

The competitors share their emotional stories about their mental health and learning how to rehabilitate their bodies after their injuries — some still live in war-torn areas of the world. “If your goal was to make your country proud, you’ve done it,” Harry is heard addressing the crowd. “If your goal was to make your family happy, you’ve achieved it. You are people of substance, of resilience, of strength. You have the Heart of Invictus.”

The docuseries also shows Harry interacting with people on a personal level, giving them his full attention, and listening to their journeys. It’s a platform where he shines and the tabloid headlines about a family feud are washed away. It’s hard not to think about what he and Meghan Markle wanted to accomplish as members of the monarchy, but they are now doing it as private citizens — and it’s still inspiring.

