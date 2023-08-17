Melania Trump’s Unbothered Attitude About Donald Trump’s Legal Problems Mirrors How She Feels About His Presidential Ambitions

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

Now that Donald Trump has four indictments under his belt in the last five months, everyone is curious about Melania Trump’s reaction. Well, her attitude reportedly hasn’t changed, whether it is her husband’s legal troubles or his 2024 presidential campaign, she is going to stay on guard.

Trump family insiders always have the same message to the press when it comes to Melania — it hasn’t wavered one bit over the last few months. They told People, “Melania publicly supports her husband but privately prefers a life with 100 percent privacy and no press scrutiny.” It’s a complete nothing-to-see-here stance that keeps her life a mystery. “She knows how her husband is but still believes there has been too much dumping on him and wants nothing to do with any of it,” they added. “She hates all of the legal problems and says very little about them anytime anywhere. She leads her own life.”

Melania has continued to keep her inner circle tight, preferring to live at Trump Tower in Manhattan while Donald Trump attends rallies or plays gold at his Bedminster, New Jersey club in-between his court hearings. She believes that “this fourth indictment is another problem for her husband” and “not for her.” If we want to read between the lines on this, don’t expect to see the former first lady in the courtroom supporting her husband — she will only offer guidance behind closed doors.

This structure to their marriage is nothing new as it is well known in Donald Trump’s world that Melania maintains a very independent life outside her husband. She keeps the focus on her son, Barron, 17, and her parents, with whom she is very close to. Donald Trump shouldn’t expect any public appearances from Melania because she is not going to change her lifestyle to suit him. She’s going to remain unflappable — at least from the outside looking in.

