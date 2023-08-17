Skip to main content Skip to header navigation

Ariana Grande May Have Ghosted Ethan Slater With This Shady Move Amid Affair Allegations

Kristyn Burtt
Ariana Grande, Ethan Slater Plus Icon
Ariana Grande, Ethan Slater Priscilla Grant/Everett Collection, Jason Smith/Everett Collection.
Ariana Grande Might Have Ghosted Ethan Slater After Affair Rumors
Ariana Grande has been tight-lipped about her alleged affair with Wicked co-star Ethan Slater, but she might have had a good reason for her silence. A TikTok account, @celebriteblinds, claimed that a blind item written about a celebrity couple is about the star-crossed lovers and their reported breakup.

The blind item reads, “This A-list singer/sometime actress has left her co-star hanging and even changed her phone number. I wonder how the rest of the filming is going to proceed. The co-star should run back to his wife.” The account user alleges this post is about Grande and Slater, who are currently not filming Wicked due to the ongoing SAG-AFTRA strike. Slater has already filed for divorce from his wife, Lilly Jay, with whom he shares a one-year-old son. Grande is separated from her husband, Dalton Gomez, but neither of them has filed for divorce. 

The “Thank U, Next” singer has not commented on any of the rumors about her entanglement with Slater, but his estranged wife publicly slammed her. “Not a girl’s girl,” Jay criticized Grande. It would be curious to know if the filming hiatus made her snap back to her senses while she remains in Los Angeles, and he hunkers down in New York. Ghosting Slater would be a harsh move, but it could be one solid way to set a boundary and end the alleged affair.

Grande still follows Slater on Instagram, so the blind item could easily be inaccurate, or she’s trying to throw off her fans since she knows they will snoop at her followers’ list. Their relationship status remains a mystery for now, but once they get back to set, the whispers about their romance will be back on.

