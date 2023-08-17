Sam Asghari Is Taking a Page From Brandon Blackstock’s Divorce Playbook by Reportedly Fighting His Britney Spears Prenup

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

Sam Asghari filed for divorce from Britney Spears on Wednesday, but he already seems to have a legal strategy that is straight out of the Brandon Blackstock playbook. The 29-year-old actor has a prenup with his estranged wife in place, but it sounds like he’s working an angle to fight it in court — just like Blackstock did in his split from Kelly Clarkson.

Asghari is reportedly looking for more money in exchange for his silence, according to Page Six. An insider claimed that he is “attempting to negotiate concessions beyond his prenup and threatening to go public with extraordinarily embarrassing information about Britney unless he gets paid. So that’s what Sam is focused on.” That sounds tragically sad given the trauma the “Gimme More” singer has endured with her 13-year conservatorship, and now, her divorce from Asghari. Is there anyone in her inner circle that she can trust at this point?

The terms of the prenuptial agreement have not been revealed nor has Asghari stated how much he wants to keep her secrets quiet. A Spears source believes the fitness trainer won’t be able to have his demands met because she is legally “protected” and that their “parting will be respectful.” They added, “It’s blackmail and it’ll never happen. Any money she made before the wedding is protected.” That does leave her finances from the last 14 months of their marriage open to discussion, but he will have to fight it in court.

Clarkson knows about this situation all too well after her ex-husband fought her every step of the way during their divorce proceedings. He refused to leave her Montana ranch until he got a small piece of the proceeds from a future sale, and he got a hefty alimony sum that runs out in January 2024. Clarkson has made it very clear how she feels about his money-grubbing ways with fresh lyrics in some of her classic hits — perhaps Spears will follow suit.

