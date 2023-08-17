Rudy Giuliani’s Friendship With Donald Trump Is Going To Cost Him His Luxurious $6.5 Million NYC Home

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

Things aren’t looking too good for Rudy Giuliani, who is reportedly in financial distress after his mounting legal bills are forcing him to sell his $6.5 million New York City apartment. His money situation is so bad that he apparently begged the former president to help him pay his legal bills.

Giuliani and his attorney, Robert Costello, took a trip down to Mar-a-Lago in April “to make a personal and desperate appeal” to Donald Trump about financial assistance, according to CNN. They figured an in-person meeting would land better than an email or phone call for the big pitch. The former NYC mayor has racked up a seven-figure legal bill and he currently has no way to pay his tab unless his home sells swiftly. Donald Trump responded exactly as you would expect with the media outlet noting that the former president is “notoriously strict about dipping into his own coffers” and wasn’t pleased at the idea.

Eventually, Giuliani got a verbal agreement out of Donald Trump for some financial assistance and a promise to attend two fundraisers for his pal’s legal bills. Federal filings show that Donald Trump has made good on some of his promise by having his Save America PAC pay $340,000 to a data vendor that is hosting the former politician’s records. That paid bill only made a small dent in Giuliani’s debt and it’s only going to get worse now that he’s been indicted in the Georgia election case and he’s reportedly “Co-Conspirator 1” in the Jan. 6 federal indictment.

He’s now forced to sell his beloved 10th floor co-op apartment in a luxury building on the Upper East Side, per Business Insider. He’s lived there over two decades, but he can no longer afford the maintenance on the three-bedroom home. It’s a dark time for the 79-year-old lawyer, but hopefully, he believes his loyalty and allegiance to Donald Trump was worth it because it’s costing him everything.

