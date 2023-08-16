Dick Van Dyke’s Unique Feature in His $8 Million Home Proves He’s Still a Kid at Heart at 97

Dick van Dyke proves time and time again that it doesn’t matter how old you are, you never truly change what’s in your heart. If you’re a kid at heart, you may always be that, just like the Dick Van Dyke Show alum!

We’ve seen him hilariously react to Spirit Halloween stores opening early and dance so beautifully with his loving wife Arlene Silver for Valentine’s Day. But this is truly who he is, and his home proves it (especially when you hear about all the features)!

Back in 1986, Van Dyke purchased a home in Malibu for $750,000, and fast forward to 2023, the home is worth around $8 million. Along with being a three-bedroom, two-bathroom masterpiece of a retirement mansion, it has a slew of amenities: including a water slide.

Yes, you read that right: Van Dyke, the 97-year-old legend has a water slide in his home, and that fact just gave us a serotonin boost.

Along with that, he added renovations such as a golfing area, a dance studio, an art studio, a pool (obviously for the water slide), and an entertainment hut. And remember how we mentioned his love for Halloween? Well, per DailyMail, he’s known in the neighborhood for hosting elaborate Halloween events for his neighbors. (Talk about a dream party!)

In a previous interview with CBS, the legend said he can’t wait to be 100 — and will still be dancing and singing (probably with his beautiful wife Silver). “… So all you old guys out there, listen to me, I’m telling you: You can keep going for a long— I’m still dancing! And singing!”

Related story Jackie Kennedy’s Childhood Home Was Just Sold for a Whopping $52 Million to This Designer/Director

“The point [of life] is to enjoy. You have to pick what you enjoy doing, what fulfills you, what interests you. And I realize that’s not possible for a lot of people,” he said in another interview with NPR. “As Thoreau said, a lot of people are living lives of quiet desperation. But almost anyone can find that one immersing hobby or pastime that they love to do.”

Before you go, click here to see all of the biggest and most expensive celebrity homes!

