Hunter Biden’s Legal Issues Have Created a ‘Hillary-Email Vibe’ for Joe Biden’s 2024 Presidential Campaign

President Joe Biden already had a challenging 2024 re-election campaign ahead of him with another battle against Donald Trump. Now, he might also have to face the legal issues of his son, Hunter Biden. The distraction creates a lot of social media noise and takes away from the message he hopes to deliver for a second term.

He’s not the only one who might be worried about the investigation into Hunter’s finances after a plea deal fell through. Other Democrats are comparing it to the obstacles Hillary Clinton faced during her 2016 run for president. “It creates a Hillary-email vibe all over again, and it creates a false equivalency between the very real attacks on American democracy that Trump committed and much lower-scale things in this case that will muddy the waters for the 2024 election,” Adam Green, co-founder of the Progressive Change Campaign Committee, explained to NBC News.

Joe Biden was hoping his son’s case would be closed by the time primaries were in full swing, but the judge had a series of questions about the plea deal which resulted in Attorney General Merrick Garland appointing a special counsel to investigate his tax and gun charges further. Instead of the president being able to use Donald Trump’s legal woes as a talking point, he may have to distance himself from Hunter’s business dealings.

It’s likely that Americans are going to hear endless rants about “Hunter Biden’s laptop” from Donald Trump’s podium, and it’s going to create quite the headache for Joe Biden. However, Democratic strategist Michael Starr Hopkins is hopeful about the president’s chances for 2024, believing that Hunter’s problems change “absolutely nothing” since “Republicans have been using Hunter as a vessel to investigate the president for the last four years.” He advised that “the president should continue to stay above the fray, focus on his administration’s wins, and remind voters of how chaotic and dangerous a return to Trump would be.”

