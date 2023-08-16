Skip to main content Skip to header navigation

optional screen reader

Newsletters

optional screen reader

Newsletters

optional screen reader

Hunter Biden’s Legal Issues Have Created a ‘Hillary-Email Vibe’ for Joe Biden’s 2024 Presidential Campaign

Kristyn Burtt
United States President Joe Biden walks on the South Lawn of the White House before boarding Marine One in Washington, DC, US, on Tuesday, Aug. 15, 2023. Plus Icon
Joe Biden Nathan Howard - Pool via CNP/MEGA.
Sen. Joe Biden (D-Del.) carries both of his sons, Joseph R. III, left, and Robert H., during an appearance at the Democratic state convention last summer, 1972. At center is his wife Neilia Biden, who was killed in an auto crash, Dec. 20, 1972. With them are Governor-elect Sherman W. Tribbitt and his wife, Jeanne. (AP Photo)
Four-year-old Beau Biden, foreground, watches his dad, Joe Biden, center, being sworn in as the U.S. senator from Delaware, by Senate Secretary Frank Valeo, left, in ceremonies in a Wilmington hospital, Jan. 5, 1973. Beau was injured in an accident that killed his mother and sister in December. Mrs. Biden's father, Robert Hunter, holds the bible. (AP Photo)
Sen. Joseph Biden (D-Del.), and his sons, Bo, left, Hunter, center, daughter Ashley and wife Jill, right, arrive in Des Moines, Ia., to formally announce Biden's campaign for the Democratic nomination for president, June 10, 1987. (AP Photo/Victoria Sayer)
Sen. Joseph Biden (D-Del.), wearing a University of Delaware baseball cap, leaves Walter Reed Army Hospital accompanied by his son Hunter Biden, Thursday, March 24, 1988, Washington, D.C. Biden had been in the hospital for 11 days so that surgeons could implant a small umbrella-like filter in a vein to prevent blood clots from reaching his lungs. (AP Photo/Adele Starr)
All the Best Photos of Joe Biden Being a Loving Dad to Beau, Hunter, & Ashley 20 Images

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

President Joe Biden already had a challenging 2024 re-election campaign ahead of him with another battle against Donald Trump. Now, he might also have to face the legal issues of his son, Hunter Biden. The distraction creates a lot of social media noise and takes away from the message he hopes to deliver for a second term.

He’s not the only one who might be worried about the investigation into Hunter’s finances after a plea deal fell through. Other Democrats are comparing it to the obstacles Hillary Clinton faced during her 2016 run for president. “It creates a Hillary-email vibe all over again, and it creates a false equivalency between the very real attacks on American democracy that Trump committed and much lower-scale things in this case that will muddy the waters for the 2024 election,” Adam Green, co-founder of the Progressive Change Campaign Committee, explained to NBC News. 

Joe Biden was hoping his son’s case would be closed by the time primaries were in full swing, but the judge had a series of questions about the plea deal which resulted in Attorney General Merrick Garland appointing a special counsel to investigate his tax and gun charges further. Instead of the president being able to use Donald Trump’s legal woes as a talking point, he may have to distance himself from Hunter’s business dealings.

‘Beautiful Things: A Memoir’ by Hunter Biden
$17 $28.00 39% Off

on Amazon.com

It’s likely that Americans are going to hear endless rants about “Hunter Biden’s laptop” from Donald Trump’s podium, and it’s going to create quite the headache for Joe Biden. However, Democratic strategist Michael Starr Hopkins is hopeful about the president’s chances for 2024, believing that Hunter’s problems change “absolutely nothing” since “Republicans have been using Hunter as a vessel to investigate the president for the last four years.” He advised that “the president should continue to stay above the fray, focus on his administration’s wins, and remind voters of how chaotic and dangerous a return to Trump would be.”

Before you go, click here to see our favorite photos of President Joe Biden’s big family.

Joe Biden, Robert Hunter Biden

optional screen reader

Leave a Comment

More Stories from Entertainment

Icon Link Plus Icon

SheKnows is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2023 SheMedia, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

optional screen reader

ad