Meghan Markle & Prince Harry’s Recent Social Media Appearances Prove That Their Career Focus Is Changing

Kristyn Burtt
Prince Harry & Meghan Markle Plus Icon
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle Heathcliff O'Malley - WPA Pool/Getty Images.
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - DECEMBER 06 Meghan, Duchess of Sussex and Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex attend the 2022 Robert F. Kennedy Human Rights Ripple of Hope Gala at New York Hilton on December 06, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images for 2022 Robert F. Kennedy Human Rights Ripple of Hope Gala)
CAPE TOWN, SOUTH AFRICA - SEPTEMBER 25: Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, Meghan, Duchess of Sussex and their baby son Archie Mountbatten-Windsor meet Archbishop Desmond Tutu and his daughter Thandeka Tutu-Gxashe at the Desmond & Leah Tutu Legacy Foundation during their royal tour of South Africa on September 25, 2019 in Cape Town, South Africa. (Photo by Pool/Samir Hussein/WireImage)
Meghan Markle & Prince Harry’s Latest Nonprofit Project Is Normalizing Dads Taking an Active Caregiving Role 3 Images

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have avoided social media ever since they left their senior roles in the royal family. Over the years, the couple has made rare appearances in announcing partnerships on charitable organizations’ accounts, but their social interactions have stayed below the radar — until now. 

In the last week, both Prince Harry and Meghan have appeared on their friends’ social media accounts which might be hinting at their latest career pivot. The days of leaning into the royal family feud are now over, they are embracing their work in Hollywood and beyond as they firmly establish their roots in California. Harry showed up more than once on polo player Nacho Figueras’ page during their trip to Singapore, but it was their candid shot about buying gifts for their wives that showed off the most charm. Now, it’s Meghan’s turn.

The Duchess of Sussex turned up in Myka Harris’ Instagram Story with a cute snapshot of her huddling in close with pals, poet Cleo Wade and hair colorist Kadi Lee, on a sunny summer day. It’s important to note that these are not just random snapshots haphazardly posted to an account, both Harry and Meghan’s photos were likely approved by them because they know how much attention it will generate — they gave the friend stamp of approval.

Meghan Markle at lunch with friends.
Meghan Markle Photo: Highbrow Hippie/Instagram..

It’s a sign that things are changing in the Sussex household. Their image appears to be less controlled; the private times are photographed every once in a while, and they feel more relatable to people. It might be a sign that Meghan’s long-rumored account is going to go live (finally) and that they are settling into their life away from palace walls. It signals that Harry and Meghan are landing on solid ground and a less guarded view of their lives might be on the horizon.

