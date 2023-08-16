Donald Trump’s Ex-Friend Claims He’s ‘Scared to Death’ of Going Face To Face With This Political Rival

It seems that amid Donald Trump’s now-four indictments and ongoing legal battles outside of them, he has another event looming over his head. Trump’s former friend Joe Scarborough recently alleged that he’s been avoiding saying whether or not he’s showing up to the primary debate, all because of one political rival. Scarborough alleges that Trump is “scared to death” of his political rival Chris Christie.

Scarborough recently said, per RadarOnline, that the Home Alone 2 star will “will not have the guts” to go face-to-face with Christie in upcoming debates.

“He saw what Chris Christie did to Marco Rubio when Chris Christie went into a debate with one thing in mind, he knows Chris Christie put Jared Kushner’s father in jail for a very long time,” he said, referring to how Christie was previously the US attorney for New Jersey and prosecuted Jared’s father for tax evasion, among other charges.

BEDMINSTER TOWNSHIP, NJ – NOVEMBER 20: (L to R) President-elect Donald Trump and New Jersey Governor Chris Christie shake hands before their meeting at Trump International Golf Club, November 20, 2016 in Bedminster Township, New Jersey. Trump and his transition team are in the process of filling cabinet and other high level positions for the new administration. (Photo by Drew Angerer/Getty Images)

Scarborough added, “[Trump] knows he’s a prosecutor who’s ruthless and knows how to push his case. And he also knows that his secret sauce in 2016 was being the disrupter. Right? Shaking Hillary Clinton up on the debate stage, shaking the Marcos and everybody else up on the debate stage.”

He ended by saying, “Obviously, his political gut instinct is second to none like he sees it coming. And so I think he’s scared to death of Chris Christie and will not have the guts to go or the nerve to go on stage with Chris Christie anywhere.”

Donald’s future is a bit up in the air with the four indictments, but his ex-friend is convinced that if he goes forward with his political campaign, he may try to find a way out of debating Christie.

For those that don’t know, Scarborough and Trump were on friendly terms for some time, with Scarborough praising Trump’s initiatives in 2015, per National Review. However, he’s recently called the former US President out multiple times in recent years.

WASHINGTON, DC – JULY 12: MSNBC ‘Morning Joe’ host Joe Scarborough reacts during an interview with his co-host Mika Brzezinski and philanthropist and financier David Rubenstein during a Harvard Kennedy School Institute of Politics event in the McGowan Theater at the National Archives July 12, 2017 in Washington, DC. Scarborough and Brzezinski, who are engaged to be married, were recently attacked by President Donald Trump on Twitter, where he called the hosts ‘Psycho Joe’ and ‘low I.Q. Crazy Mika,’ among other personal insults. (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)



Now as for Christie and Trump, it’s somewhat of the same story. Christie and Trump were friends for years until 2020, when he called out Trump’s quick statement of victory in the election, despite losing to President Joe Biden. However, he has called out his policies for years prior.

