New Sources Are Revealing the Sad Truth Behind Jane Fonda’s SAG-AFTRA Strike Appearance

On July 28, longtime women’s rights and climate change activist Jane Fonda put her protest leader hat back on as she attended and gave a speech at a SAG-AFTRA strike picket line in Los Angeles. The actress, who just recently starred in 80 for Brady and Book Club: The Next Chapter, looked confident on the podium wearing long white sleeves, a SAG-AFTRA strike shirt on top, and bright pink lipstick. Now, a few weeks later, sources are revealing the sad truth behind the big day.

According to sources from RadarOnline, Fonda struggled to hold herself up at the rally and, at one point, almost fainted. In fact, after her team noticed her having a hard time in the unrelenting 92-degree, they reportedly escorted her off the stage and helped her into a chair.

“We tell Jane she needs to take it easy and rest after all her body has been through,” the insider told the outlet. “But that isn’t Jane’s style. She knows she doesn’t have much time left, so she’s pushing harder than ever and working to make the most of her final moments.”

Per the outlet, the 85-year-old actress is not trying to hide what she’s feeling but is powering through anyway. “I’m super-conscious I’m closer to death,” she tells the source, “and it doesn’t really bother me that much.”

Months before her SAG-AFTRA strike appearance, Fonda was diagnosed with non-Hodgkin’s Lymphoma in September 2022 and underwent chemotherapy. A few months later, in December, she announced her cancer was in remission.

"This is a very treatable cancer," Fonda wrote in her announcement to fans. "80% of people survive, so I feel very lucky. I'm also lucky because I have health insurance and access to the best doctors and treatments. I realize, and it's painful, that I am privileged in this."

Since going through treatment and entering remission, however, Fonda has also gotten more candid about her life, and, in turn, her mortality.

“I’m not afraid of going, I’m ready, I’ve had a great life,” the Barbarella star told Entertainment Tonight. “When you get to be my age you better be aware of the amount of time that is behind you as opposed to in front of you, I mean that is just realistic.”

She added, “Not that I want to go, but I’m aware that it’s going to be sooner rather than later.”

Although we appreciate her openness, we’re hoping the time comes much later than we expect. Just fingers crossed she can stay away from more 90-degree speeches in the future!

