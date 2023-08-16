Jennifer Lopez’s Adorable 51st Birthday Tribute to Ben Affleck Includes a Nod to Their 2002 Romance

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

Ben Affleck celebrated his 51st birthday on Aug. 15 and no one was honoring him more than wife Jennifer Lopez. She shared the cutest Instagram video that showed just how deep their love runs even when they are doing the most ordinary of couples’ activities.

The short clip shows the dynamic duo in the car with the windows rolled down and the wind whipping through their hair. J.Lo looks straight at the camera as they sweetly sing Sam Cooke’s hit single, “(What A) Wonderful World” together. She looks so happy to be next to her true love while Affleck looks peaceful behind the wheel. But the caption of the Instagram post is what took the sentimental meaning of the moment to the next level.

“Dear Ben … Happy Birthday. I love you!” she wrote. Any longtime Bennifer fan would know how significant the “Dear Ben” reference is because it’s a 2002 song on her album, This Is Me, that she dedicated to him when they dated the first time around. She admitted to her fans in 2021, around the same time she was rekindling her romance with Affleck, that the album was “very special” to her after hitting the charts again 19 years later — it’s as if the universe was bringing them back together for a reason.

Lopez also felt in her heart that they would somehow be united again, it’s something she always held out hope for. “I never shied away from the fact that for me, I always felt like there was a real love there, a true love there,” she told Vogue. “People in my life know that he was a very, very special person in my life. When we reconnected, those feelings for me were still very real.” The Bennifer love still burns brightly the second time around.

