Insiders Say ‘It’s Just a Matter of Time’ Until Brad Pitt & Ines de Ramon Make This Monumental Step Together

Despite Brad Pitt’s previous relationships being on the cover of every magazine for years at a time, it seems he’s keeping his relationship with Ines de Ramon as private as can be. We’ve gotten hints here and there, but insiders just spilled the beans on a major step the two are super close to making together.

Insiders recently told In Touch that the two are “basically spending all their free time together.” And because of this, the insiders say, “it’s just a matter of time’ before the two move in together.

“You could say they’re pretty much living together at his homes in ​L.A. and in Europe, but it’s not like Ines has given up her own home here, not yet anyway,” they said. “Brad and Ines haven’t gotten to that official stage just yet, but it’s just a matter of time.”

The Once Upon a Time in Hollywood star and Ramon were first seen out together in Nov 2022, less than six months after it was announced that she and her estranged husband, Vampire Diaries alum Paul Wesley, called it quits.

Pitt and the Vice President of Anita Ko Jewelry have been seen at a few low-key appearances, and have hinted at how serious their relationship really is.

Other insiders previously stated how happy the two have reportedly been, saying, “[Brad] seems to have found somebody who complements him on so many levels. Not only do they spend as much time together as they can, but they’re both incredibly passionate about their work and living life to its fullest. … They are definitely in love and Brad’s friends are thrilled to see how happy he is with her.”

