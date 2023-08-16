Jackie Kennedy’s Childhood Home Was Just Sold for a Whopping $52 Million to This Designer/Director 

Although having a celebrity live in a property automatically drives up the price of a home, there’s nothing like American royalty to officially spike up the price of a sale. And, as confirmed by the Wall Street Journal, that was exactly the case for Lasata, the Hamptons estate that Jackie Kennedy used to live in as a child.

On August 14, the outlet confirmed that the property was sold to none other than fashion designer/movie director Tom Ford. For the expansive estate, the Nocturnal Animals director paid a whopping $52 million. (Ford’s brand, Tom Ford, was bought by Estée Lauder Cos. for a reported $2.8 billion in 2022 so he definitely has deep pockets to spend).

Per the Journal, the home (find pictures of it HERE!) was first listed by commercial and film producer David Zander in May for slightly more at $55 million. Previously, Zander bought the place in 2018 for less than half of that at $24 million. Talk about a massive profit!

As for the home itself, the property, built in 1917, spans 7 acres and about 8,500 square feet. In addition to the main house, the property also includes a caretaker’s cottage, a pool, a pool house and a three-car garage.

Regarding the history of the home, Kennedy reportedly spent summers in the estate as a child when it was owned by her grandfather, John Vernou Bouvier Jr.

Since Kennedy's time in the estate, however, the home passed through a few owners and underwent some major transformations. Most recently, the home was totally redesigned under Zander by the Paris-based interior designer Pierre Yovanovitch. Per the outlet, no expenses were spared in the model, with even a crew of painters from Paris being flown in to repaint the walls. Who knew that was even possible?

And although the interiors of the home might look a little different than what Kennedy was used to, we’re hoping there’s at least some of her stylish and timeless spirit in Ford’s new abode. Congrats to Ford on his new home!

