Sandra Bullock Gets Dragged Into The Blind Side Legal Drama With Fans Making This Ridiculous Request

Former NFL star Michael Oher’s legal petition against the Tuohy family for claims that they never adopted him and put him under a long-term conservatorship while earning money off his likeness seems to have far-reaching criticism. Sandra Bullock, who won a Best Actress Oscar in 2010 for portraying Leigh Anne Tuohy in The Blind Side, is being called out in the case for the most ridiculous reason.

Twitter users think the 59-year-old actress should return her statuette because she acted in a film about Oher’s story. Make this make sense! One account wrote, “So Sandra Bullock should have to give back her Oscar right, and man do we need to start checking these good feeling stories.” Another person believes she needs to hand over her award to Oher for her acting work. “If #sandrabullock is a decent human being, she will make a statement,” they added. “This may sound farfetched but, she should give #MichaelOher that Oscar statue. She is raising children who are looking up to her. This is a key moment for her to show who she really is.”

Quinton Aaron, Sandra Bullock in ‘The Blind Side.’ Photo: Ralph Nelson/©Warner Bros./Courtesy of Everett Collection.

While it’s pretty clear that the court of public opinion is siding with the athlete, there is no reason to drag Bullock into the conversation because she’s an actress playing a role. She was recognized by her peers for her good work on the screen, and she has no part in any legal case that is playing out between Oher and the Tuohys. Quinton Aaron, who played Oher in the movie, is backing up his former co-star and saying the Oscar controversy is nothing but nonsense. “To make a statement like that doesn’t make any sense,” he told TMZ. “Sandra Bullock didn’t have anything to do with the real story that we’re reading as of right now. She gave a brilliant performance and that shouldn’t be tarnished for something that had nothing to do with her.”

Bullock’s Oscar feels somewhat cursed, though, as she discovered her then-husband Jesse James was cheating on her with multiple women just two weeks after her win. Now, she’s dealing with a social media storm after losing her partner, Bryan Randall, to ALS. It’s time to take Bullock’s name out of the equation and give the woman some peace.

