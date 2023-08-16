Skip to main content Skip to header navigation

optional screen reader

Newsletters

optional screen reader

Newsletters

optional screen reader

Sandra Bullock Gets Dragged Into The Blind Side Legal Drama With Fans Making This Ridiculous Request

Kristyn Burtt
Best Actress Sandra Bullock appears backstage with her Oscar for work in "The Blind Side" at the 82nd annual Academy Awards in Hollywood on March 7, 2010. Plus Icon
Sandra Bullock JIM RUYMEN/UPI/Newscom/The Mega Agency.
LONDON, ENGLAND - JULY 13: Matt Damon attends the "Oppenheimer" UK Premiere at Odeon Luxe Leicester Square on July 13, 2023 in London, England. (Photo by Samir Hussein/WireImage)
LONDON, ENGLAND - JULY 13: Emily Blunt attends the "Oppenheimer" UK Premiere at Odeon Luxe Leicester Square on July 13, 2023 in London, England. (Photo by Samir Hussein/WireImage)
LONDON, ENGLAND - MARCH 31: Sandra Bullock attends the UK screening of "The Lost City" at Cineworld Leicester Square on March 31, 2022 in London, England. (Photo by Karwai Tang/WireImage)
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - APRIL 05: Jim Carrey arrives at the Los Angeles Premiere Screening Of "Sonic The Hedgehog 2" at Regency Village Theatre on April 05, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Steve Granitz/FilmMagic)
Matt Damon, Sandra Bullock & More Stars Who’ve Opened Up About Taking a Break From Acting 14 Images

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

Former NFL star Michael Oher’s legal petition against the Tuohy family for claims that they never adopted him and put him under a long-term conservatorship while earning money off his likeness seems to have far-reaching criticism. Sandra Bullock, who won a Best Actress Oscar in 2010 for portraying Leigh Anne Tuohy in The Blind Side, is being called out in the case for the most ridiculous reason. 

Twitter users think the 59-year-old actress should return her statuette because she acted in a film about Oher’s story. Make this make sense! One account wrote, “So Sandra Bullock should have to give back her Oscar right, and man do we need to start checking these good feeling stories.” Another person believes she needs to hand over her award to Oher for her acting work. “If #sandrabullock is a decent human being, she will make a statement,” they added. “This may sound farfetched but, she should give #MichaelOher that Oscar statue. She is raising children who are looking up to her. This is a key moment for her to show who she really is.”

THE BLIND SIDE, foreground from left: Quinton Aaron, Sandra Bullock, 2009.

Quinton Aaron, Sandra Bullock in ‘The Blind Side.’ Photo: Ralph Nelson/©Warner Bros./Courtesy of Everett Collection.

While it’s pretty clear that the court of public opinion is siding with the athlete, there is no reason to drag Bullock into the conversation because she’s an actress playing a role. She was recognized by her peers for her good work on the screen, and she has no part in any legal case that is playing out between Oher and the Tuohys. Quinton Aaron, who played Oher in the movie, is backing up his former co-star and saying the Oscar controversy is nothing but nonsense. “To make a statement like that doesn’t make any sense,” he told TMZ. “Sandra Bullock didn’t have anything to do with the real story that we’re reading as of right now. She gave a brilliant performance and that shouldn’t be tarnished for something that had nothing to do with her.”

‘The Blind Side’
$3.99

on Amazon.com

Bullock’s Oscar feels somewhat cursed, though, as she discovered her then-husband Jesse James was cheating on her with multiple women just two weeks after her win. Now, she’s dealing with a social media storm after losing her partner, Bryan Randall, to ALS. It’s time to take Bullock’s name out of the equation and give the woman some peace.

Before you go, click here to see the most important celebrity lawsuits over the past 15 years.

Kelly Clarkson

optional screen reader

Leave a Comment

More Stories from Entertainment

Icon Link Plus Icon

SheKnows is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2023 SheMedia, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

optional screen reader

ad