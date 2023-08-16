Natalie Portman’s Latest Outing Was a Major Hint About Her Relationship With Benjamin Millepied

It seems Natalie Portman is truly ready to turn a new leaf, and the subtle detail from her latest outing proves that. If you saw her latest Instagram post, then you probably saw that she’s not wearing something major from Benjamin Millepied.

On Aug 15, the Oscar-winning actress shared a series of photos from her latest outing at a panel for New Zealand Story. She shared the photos to her Instagram with the caption reading, “Honored to speak alongside my heroes last night at #EqualizeNZ — former Prime Minister @jacindaardern, FIFA Secretary General Fatma Samoura, and rugby icon @rubytui. @newzealand_story, thank you for bringing us together to share our thoughts on gender equity… and Ruby, thank you for letting me wear your Olympic🏅‼️ @eyesonnz.”

Many eagle-eyed fans noticed one major thing: she’s not wearing her wedding ring from her estranged husband Millepied. And the fact that she posted it to her Instagram, rather than attend an outing and not post any pics, proves that she’s ready for this new era.

For those unaware, Portman and Millepied split up recently. Their relationship hit a turning point when he allegedly had an affair with climate activist Camille Etienne, according to Page Six. (But according to sources in Us Weekly, said: “The spark has been missing for a really long time.”)

Portman and Millepied started their romance in 2009 after meeting on the set of the film Black Swan. They married in 2012, and later welcomed two children together named Aleph, 11, and Amalia, 6. But they have decided to split up in 2023.

