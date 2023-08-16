Sarah Hyland Revealed That Modern Family Producers Weren’t Exactly Looking Out for Her Health After Kidney Transplant

Fans who followed Sarah Hyland during her very successful Modern Family years know that she went through a series of health issues associated with her kidney dysplasia diagnosis. It’s a condition she was born with, but it required two kidney transplants during her time on the ABC comedy.

The 32-year-old actress revealed on former co-star Jesse Tyler Ferguson’s Dinner’s on Me podcast that she was in survival mode for many of the episodes. “I don’t remember a lot of filming, because I was always focused on essentially just surviving and knowing my lines and being there 100% when they yelled action — and then immediately collapsing when they yelled cut,” she explained. Ferguson recalled a particular day when she was “in an intense amount of pain” and the scene required Hyland to push a car in heels. (Yes, you read that correctly.)

“I was on dialysis, I had gout. It was wild,” she continued. “They put me in high heels. They had not established my outfit yet, and they insisted that I was wearing heels.” Hyland went on to shockingly note that off-camera she was on crutches because the gout was causing her so much pain. While the Modern Family producers didn’t seem too concerned about her fragile health, Ferguson stepped up to check in on his young co-star. “You came up to me and very lightly touched me on the shoulder… You were just like, ‘Can I get you anything? Is there anything you need? I’m here for you.’” Hyland shared.

She thanked him for being so kind to her at when she often “ignored” some of the warning signs about her condition. Hyland attributed her “workhorse mentality” to her parents who have a strong work ethic, but it also was an eye-opening look at life as an actor — even though she was on a hit show. “You don’t know when the next job is going to be, and if you don’t work hard and if you complain, you get the boot,” she said. “So for me, I ignored how I felt.”

Before you go, click here to see celebrity co-stars who became best friends.