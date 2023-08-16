Tom Brady & Irina Shayk Are Reportedly No Longer Just a ‘Fling’ After This Weekend Rendezvous

When news first broke that Tom Brady and Irina Shayk were seeing each other, a lot of people thought it wouldn’t lead to anything serious. After all, both Brady and Shayk had just ended their long-term relationships with their former partners (aka Gisele Bündchen and Bradley Cooper) and paparazzi were following their every move. But, as it turns out, the two have continued to get to know each other, and their connection is reportedly heating up.

According to an insider on RadarOnline, the two have been getting closer and are “not just a fling” anymore. “[Brady] really wants to make this work,” the source added.

Over the weekend, for example, Brady and Shayk reportedly spent 48 hours together “holed up” inside the luxury The Twenty Two Hotel in London, Daily Mail reports. Per the source, the two spent two full days together as they arrived on Sunday morning and left on Tuesday morning.

Per the source, who gave their insights after their two-day date, their time together left Brady quite smitten by the Russian model. “Tom is really ecstatic that this is happening, he feels that they totally get each other, and he really finds her extremely interesting, entrepreneurial, and has a clever sense of humor that really appeals to everything he is all about,” the source said.

The source continued, “He really thinks very highly of her and where this relationship could go. He has zero worry with her, they seem to get each other and get along quite well.”

Irina Shayk is reportedly taking drastic measures to keep her romance with Tom Brady under wraps. https://t.co/1EKzNGVBRo — SheKnows (@SheKnows) August 14, 2023

As for how the former NFL star feels about moving on after his divorce from Bündchen, the source said his plan has always been to meet someone who he could go the long haul with. “He always told himself after his divorce that he would only get involved with someone that a future could be made, someone he could eventually introduce to his kids,” the source explained. Related story Emma Heming Willis’ Latest Confession Has Fellow Caretakers Applauding Her for Her Honesty

Brady and Bündchen share two kids together, son Benjamin, 13, and daughter Vivian, 10. He also shares 15-year-old son Jack with ex-girlfriend Bridget Moynahan. Shayk, for her part, shares 6-year-old daughter Lea with Cooper.

Prior to their weekend rendezvous, a source showed Page Six how invested Shayk was in their romance. “[Shayk] narrowed her inner circle so there are no leaks,” the source reports. “She’s afraid any weird rumors might scare him off… She really wants this to work. Brady is her white whale. He’s an all-American nice guy.”

Looks like both Brady and Shayk are invested in making this work. Power to them!

Before you go, click here to see all of the 2023 couples we never saw coming.

