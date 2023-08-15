Skip to main content Skip to header navigation

Jodie Sweetin’s LGBTQ+ Feud With Former Full House Co-Star Candace Cameron Bure Has an Unexpected Twist

Kristyn Burtt
Fans last left the feud between Candace Cameron Bure and Jodie Sweetin with the classic social media unfollow last November. Bure unfollowed Sweetin on Instagram, but Sweetin continues to follow her former Full House co-star. The rift arose after Bure expressed her controversial opinion about “traditional marriage” in a Wall Street Journal interview. 

Bure had moved from the Hallmark channel to an exclusive deal with Great American Family because she felt they reflected her conservative values more, to the exclusion of the LGBTQIA+ community. Sweetin, who is a social justice warrior, wasn’t too pleased with her former co-star’s beliefs and made her opinions publicly known. Now, this fight has a very unusual twist. 

Sweetin’s latest film, Craft Me a Romance, was sold to Great American Family, where Bure is a chief creative officer. Was it Bure’s decision to buy the movie just to upset her former friend or did she have nothing to do with the acquisition? Fans don’t have a clear answer as to how this all happened, but Sweetin shared a statement with People about the news. “Sometimes, we, as actors, don’t have control over which network buys the projects we are in, nor are we a part of the process in which they get sold,” she explained. “So I was very surprised to learn by reading about it in the press yesterday that the independent film I worked on over a year ago was sold to Great American Family.” 

The 41-year-old actress does offer a solution to the situation which left her “disappointed.” Sweetin continued, “In keeping with my mission of supporting the LGBTQ+ family, any potential or future money made from this sale will be donated to LGBTQ+ organizations.” Craft Me a Romance will premiere on Sept. 16 on Great American Family, but other LGBTQIA+ allies, including Holly Robinson Peete and Hilarie Burton who also do TV rom-coms, might want to pay attention in case their work ends up on a network they would rather not be a part of.

