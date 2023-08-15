Aaron Taylor-Johnson Refuses to Entertain Critics Who Take Issue With the 23-Year Age Gap Between Him & Wife Sam

Aaron Taylor-Johnson has been defending his marriage to Sam Taylor-Johnson for years because some critics take issue with their 23-year age gap and the circumstances of how they met. The 33-year-old actor is tired of answering questions about his family, which includes two children, Wylda, 13, and Romy 11, so it sounds like he’s done with entertaining any further inquiries into his private life.

Aaron met the director in 2008 during the audition process for Nowhere Boy — he was 18 years old at the time, and Sam was 42. He explained to Esquire that it was love at first sight and it had nothing to do with an inappropriate relationship on set. “I met Sam as an actor and director. I think we’re really great at collaborating,” he shared. “But that’s not why I fell in love with her.” Just three years later, they married and grew their family, along with her two daughters, Angelica, 25, and Jessie, 15, from her first marriage to Jay Jopling.

Their relationship has become a public fascination because of Aaron’s tender age when he first became involved with Sam and the power dynamic that was at play when it happened. It makes plenty of people uncomfortable, but they’ve both doubled and tripled down on their marriage, publicly proclaiming that it’s the real deal. It’s gotten to the point that the Bullet Train star is now just shutting down the topic in interviews.

“I’ve probably talked to you more about my kids and Sam than I have with anybody,” Aaron firmly told the media outlet. “I’ve got really nothing to hide, and I’m secure in what we have. But I’m not going to unlock things that are actually precious to me.” Aaron is telling everyone to butt out for good, but the couple has to understand why there are lingering questions 15 years after they became involved.

