Another One of Prince Harry’s Projects Is Coming Under Fire After Massive Company Layoffs

Since moving across the pond, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have had some great highs and some crushing lows. Their multi-million-dollar deal with Netflix, for example, was a huge win for them as they’ve developed projects like their hit docuseries and their documentary on the Invictus Games which is right around the corner. Other projects, however, like their one-season Spotify deal that abruptly ended recently, weren’t so lucky for the Sussexes.

And, if we’re talking about Markle and Harry’s professional lives in the past few years, we can’t forget Harry’s work as a Chief Impact Officer at BetterUp, an app that specializes in career and life coaching. Sadly for the Sussexes, new reports show that even the Unicorn startup is on the rocks.

According to a feature from the Daily Beast, the company has suffered some major changes to its strategy and staff recently after not reaching its previous revenue goals. In fact, according to two sources “familiar with BetterUp’s finances,” the company was “nowhere close” to its objectives. “They were counting on really big expansion numbers,” the sources revealed.

Amid the struggles, Harry, who took the CIO position in April of 2021, has been an obvious scapegoat among employees. “At first I was like, ‘This is cool,'” one staffer remembered, adding that, with time, the royal’s presence has “been more of a distraction.” Another staffer added that Harry’s responsibilities within the company are a bit murky, saying that his workload includes “going to go with zero things.” Ouch!

The friend who set up Prince Harry and Meghan Markle just made some mega-harsh comments about their new video. https://t.co/PXKOjZJfuY — SheKnows (@SheKnows) August 13, 2023

“Every article mentions his role at BetterUp, then goes on to roast [him and Markle],” another source added. Another source echoed those sentiments, saying, “The juice isn’t worth the squeeze.”

Those opinions, however, are not across the board among the employees. Per Daily Beast, many other staffers admitted Harry’s work “helped the company increase its reach in Europe” and helped “close major deals.” Related story Queen Elizabeth II Always Held Out This One Hope for Prince Harry Up Until Her Death

Regardless of who is to blame, it’s safe to say BetterUp is in trouble. Per the outlet, the company recently laid off 16% of its staff after “months of turbulence” without so much as a warning. “People would just be there one day, and then they’d be gone the next,” one source revealed. “My boss one day was just deactivated on Slack. That just started happening in various pockets of the business.”

Before you go, click here to see more of Meghan Markle & Prince Harry’s milestones since leaving the royal family.

