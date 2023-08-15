Hillary Clinton Gets the Last Laugh at Donald Trump After Years of ‘Lock Her Up’ Chants

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

Rachel Maddow couldn’t have planned her Hillary Clinton interview any better as the former Secretary of State just happened to be booked on the night Donald Trump was indicted for the fourth time this year. Clinton, who had a contentious battle for president against Donald Trump in 2016, probably felt a bit of poetic justice when the world could see her reaction live on MSNBC.

Clinton threw her head back and laughed, “Oh I can’t believe this,” as the news was handed down. Maddow responded, “This is not the circumstances in which I expected to be talking to you.” But the glee was short-lived as Clinton got back to work and the tone turned a little more serious. “Nor me Rachel. It’s always good to talk to you but honestly, I didn’t think it would be under these circumstances. Yet another set of indictments,” she said.

The former New York senator, who endured years of “Lock Her Up” chants from Donald Trump supporters, didn’t relish too long in the idea that karma never forgot the former president’s address. Instead, Clinton turned the focus on what Donald Trump’s latest indictment means for the United States. “I don’t know that anybody should be satisfied. This is a terrible moment for our country to have a former president accused of these terribly important crimes,” she explained. “The only satisfaction is that the system is working. That all of the efforts by Trump and his allies and enablers to try and silence the truth and undermine democracy have been brought into the light. And justice is being pursued.”

‘Hard Choices’ by Hillary Clinton $15.92 $35.00 55% Off on Amazon.com Buy now

Journalist Brian Krassenstein shared a clip from Maddow’s show and summed up the feelings of many people on social media as the indictment news hit. “Whether you love her or hate her, the irony of the years of the ‘lock her up chants’ culminating in a 4th indictment of the man who led those chants and promised to lock Hillary up, can not be ignored,” he tweeted. The fourth indictment feels like the end of a long journey that began on Election Night in 2016 and now, a new chapter begins.

Before you go, click here to see the biggest presidential scandals in US History.