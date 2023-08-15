Donald Trump’s Ties to Kanye West Have a Curious Connection in His Georgia Indictment

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

Donald Trump and Kanye West have been orbiting each other for the last seven years, but we didn’t think this latest connection would ever happen. It turns out that someone from the rapper’s inner circle was charged in the former president’s Georgia case for allegedly trying to overturn the results of the 2020 election.

West’s former publicist Trevian Kutti was on the list of 19 names who are a part of the 41-count indictment that was handed down on Monday night. Kutti is charged with allegedly “pressuring Fulton County election worker Ruby Freeman” to claim that there was election fraud “at State Farm Arena in the November 3, 2020,” according to court documents obtained by OK! magazine. The publicist claimed that she was a “crisis manager” sent by a “high-profile individual” who needed to comply with the election fraud allegations, or she would face arrest within the next 48 hours. The visit to Freeman’s home happened on Jan. 4, 2021, just two days before the insurrection on the Capitol.

Freeman became a target of Donald Trump after she and her daughter, Wandrea, were accused “of illegally counting phony mail-in ballots after pulling them from mysterious suitcases while working on Election Day,” according to Reuters. The so-called “suitcases” turned out to be Georgia ballot containers and state election officials confirmed that all of the ballots were accurately counted after an investigation. During Kutti’s threatening visit, Freeman managed to call 911, which is why there is body-cam footage of the women’s encounter from the police officers who showed up to address the issue.

“I cannot say what specifically will take place,” Kutti told Freeman in the recording. “I just know that it will disrupt your freedom and the freedom of one or more of your family members. You are a loose end for a party that needs to tidy up.” Freeman did a quick Google search later on and easily discovered that Kutti was a supporter of the Donald Trump and a former publicist for West.

West’s spokesperson Pierre Rougier made sure to clarify that his association with Kutti was in the past and he had nothing to do with the alleged election fraud intimidation. “Trevian Kutti was not associated with Kanye West or any of his enterprises at the times of the facts that are reported in these articles or since these facts occurred,” he said in December 2021. West ran on his own ticket for president in the 2020 election and obviously did not even come close to winning the race.

