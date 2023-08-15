Emma Heming Willis’ Latest Confession Has Fellow Caretakers Applauding Her for Her Honesty

Ever since Bruce Willis was diagnosed with Aphasia, his wife, Emma Heming Willis, has become a pillar of strength. In addition to caring for her husband and their kids, Emma has also been open about her struggles as a caretaker on social media and even started numerous projects to raise awareness about the disease.

Most recently, Emma shared another candid video, this time sharing a glimpse into her mindset as a caretaker and how she’s been doing recently. In the video, posted to Instagram on August 14, the former model starts off by talking about her #carepartner campaign, where she asked fellow caregivers to share some positive moments in their journeys.

“I think it’s so important for us to break up our thinking which can feel, for me, very much like gloom and doom,” she said. “I know it looks like I’m out, living my best life. I have to make a conscious effort every single day to live the best life I can.”

As for why she puts on a brave face each day, Emma says it’s all for the sake of her family. “I do that for myself, I do that for our two children and Bruce who would not want me to live any other way,” she continued. “So I don’t want it to be misconstrued that I’m good because I’m not, I’m not good.”

“I have to put my best foot forward for myself and the sake of my family,” she added. “Again, when we are not looking after ourselves we cannot look after anyone that we love.” What an incredible PSA to other caretakers listening.

"I am just doing the best that I can always," she added. "Your pictures are making me happy, I just want you to take a moment out of your day to break it up for a minute, just for a second, to just look for something beautiful."

In the caption, Emma continued her message. “My message is simple. When we are not looking after ourselves, we are no good to the people we love who we want to show up for and take care of,” she wrote. “I don’t have this down to a fine science either, but I try. It’s an affirmation I use daily, so it’s kept in the forefront of my mind. Your pictures, words of support and love for me and my family were felt. Honestly, thank you, it helps.”

In the comments, fellow caregivers and non-caregivers alike are seen sending their support and sharing some caretaker experiences of their own. “Just like when you fly they say if you’re flying with children & the oxygen masks fall down, put it on yourself first,” one supportive commenter wrote. “This is VERY important for a clear mind. You’re doing an amazing job for your family. ❤️” So true!

“The fact that you feel as though you have to defend yourself for having ‘you’ time every now and then is sad,” another commented. “You have one of the toughest jobs on this planet. Take the time to enjoy alone time, mommy time, and whatever time keeps you grounded and stable.” “Good for you,” wrote another commenter, applauding her for taking some much-needed “me time.” “We took care of my partner’s father-in-law and it was wonderful to be able to but it was hard to make time for our own self-care. It’s so important.”

Indeed it looks like Emma has all the best advice to continue being strong, present and positive throughout Bruce’s journey. So, in addition to hoping Bruce has more good days than bad ones in the future, we’re wishing her plenty of self-care and “me time” too!

