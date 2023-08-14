Kate Middleton’s Secret Outing May Indicate Her Real Relationship With Rose Hanbury

It seems that Kate Middleton and her former pal Rose Hanbury may be on good terms again, or at the very least, it seems like there’s a chance their friendship can happen again all thanks to the Princess of Wales’ secret outing.

DailyMail recently reported that Kate “secretly went to the upper-class 24-hour music festival” held on Hanbury’s estate, and she even discussed the idea over dinner at Hanbury’s home.

For those that don’t know, there is a 24-hour music festival held at Hanbury’s residence in Houghton Hall called the Houghton Festival. The event, created by DJ Craig Richards, features over 200 artists, and it recently happened this past week in early Aug 2023. While thousands arrived, it seems Kate was one of the guests (and let her royal hair down to have some major fun at her first festival)!

KING’S LYNN, ENGLAND – JUNE 22: HRH Prince William and Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge are greeted by Rose Cholmondeley, the Marchioness of Cholmondeley as they attend a gala dinner in support of East Anglia’s Children’s Hospices’ nook appeal at Houghton Hall on June 22, 2016 in King’s Lynn, England. (Photo by Stephen Pond/Getty Images)



While at dinner with Hanbury and her husband, along with many other friends, one told Kate that she should go. The source told DailyMail “After dinner, one of the guests suggested that Catherine go to the festival. Catherine was nervous about the idea, but, after much discussion with her protection officers, she went with lots of security. William wasn’t there.”

Not only does this show that Kate is trying new things, but the details show that she and Rose may have, in fact, turned over a new leaf in their friendship.

For those that don’t know, Kate and Hanbury were considered best friends for years, and even were seen out together on multiple occasions. However, after news came in that the two mysteriously drifted from one another, the rumors started that an affair had happened. Despite the palace insiders denying these rumors, Kate’s reported reaction to Rose attending the Coronation fueled them on.

Related story Carole Middleton's Party Pieces Business Failure Doesn't 'Reflect Well' on the Royal Family

But this, along with a few more instances, show that their friendship may be stronger than ever!

Image: Gallery Books Gallery Books.

The fraught relationship between the Cambridges and the Sussexes has been heavily scrutinized for the past few years. But we’ve never had quite a clear look at the relationship between Prince Harry and Meghan Markle and Prince William and Kate Middleton, until now. Longtime royal writer Christopher Andersen takes fans into the intimate conversations and exchanges between these two powerful couples in Brothers & Wives: Inside the Private Lives of William, Kate, Harry, and Meghan, illustrating what was lost, gained, and what might be found as the next generation of the royal family embraces the future.

Brothers & Wives: Inside the Private Lives of William, Kate, Harry, and Meghan $13.99 $27.99 50% Off on Amazon.com Buy now

Before you go, click here to see every single one of Kate Middleton’s coats that took our breath away.

