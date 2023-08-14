Skip to main content Skip to header navigation

optional screen reader

Newsletters

optional screen reader

Newsletters

optional screen reader

Elizabeth Hurley Hit the Summer Sun With a Cheeky View of Her Orange String Bikini

Kristyn Burtt
Elizabeth Hurley is seen wearing all pink while leaving an event in New York City. 01 Oct 2018 Plus Icon
Elizabeth Hurley ZapatA/MEGA.
34 Times Elizabeth Hurley’s Sensational & Confident Bikini Snapshots Left Us Speechless 3 Images

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

The summer season is winding down, but that isn’t stopping Elizabeth Hurley from soaking up every last ray of the sun. The 58-year-old actress made sure to show off the cheekiest view of her Elizabeth Hurley Beach orange bikini.

The Father Christmas star was laying on her stomach on a lounge chair, so her fans got a glimpse of her toned body and gorgeous curves. She looked happy and content as she laughed as the golden light bounced off her skin. She even gave her BFF, Elton John, a sweet shoutout by wearing a pair of his sunglasses from his eyewear line.

To keep her athletic shape, Hurley isn’t super regimented when it comes to her routine. “I don’t really do any set exercise, per se, because I prefer to get my exercise from doing something than being in the gym,” she told Women’s Health. That means working in her beloved garden and taking her dogs for a walk in the morning. “I do as much outside during the winter as I do during the summer,” she continued. “Not only do I feel, well, actually exhausted, but also I feel that I’ve got the leaves up, which is also a nice thing. I’d rather do housework than go to the gym. I’d rather scrub a mirror—it does just as much.”

Zuvebamyo Orange Bikini
$23.99

on Amazon.com

We might not love the mirror workout as much as Hurley, but the puppy routine and a good garden session sound like the perfect recipe for good health. If it’s good enough for Hurley, it’s good enough for us.

Before you go, click here to see the best red carpet looks from Elizabeth Hurley:

Elizabeth Hurley

optional screen reader

Leave a Comment

More Stories from Entertainment

Icon Link Plus Icon

SheKnows is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2023 SheMedia, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

optional screen reader

ad