Donald Trump Has Reportedly Neglected Ex-Wife Ivana’s Gravesite on the Grounds of His New Jersey Golf Course

Donald Trump made quite a few headlines last year when he buried his ex-wife, Ivana Trump on the grounds of the Trump National Golf Club in Bedminster, New Jersey. Some people speculated it was a move made to benefit the former president’s finances due to a unique state tax code for cemeteries, but the optics about the location weren’t great.

Now, it seems like the area by the first hole, where Ivana was buried, has been neglected, according to the Daily Mail. The outlet obtained photos that show overgrown weeds with nothing more than a small gravestone marking where she is buried. It seems shocking that any of Ivana’s children, Donald Jr., 45, Ivanka, 41, and Eric, 39, who were all close to their mother, would be OK with her grave looking like such a mess.

A Donald Trump spokesperson told the media outlet that “a larger headstone” will be coming in the future once the soil and foundation have “fully set.” However, it might be nice to at least have the golf course’s groundskeepers tend to the area — it seems a little disrespectful to the memory of Ivana, who passed away in July 2022.

The former president was married to Ivana from 1977 until 1990, who infamously left her after his tabloid-worthy affair with Marla Maples. Ivana was sometimes Donald Trump’s biggest cheerleader, and other times, his biggest critic during his White House administration, but that didn’t stop her from capitalizing off his time in the Oval Office with the 2017 book, Raising Trump. That might have been her finally checkmate move to Donald Trump.

