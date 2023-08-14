Skip to main content Skip to header navigation

optional screen reader

Newsletters

optional screen reader

Newsletters

optional screen reader

Donald Trump Has Reportedly Neglected Ex-Wife Ivana’s Gravesite on the Grounds of His New Jersey Golf Course

Kristyn Burtt
DONALD TRUMP and wife IVANA TRUMP. 01 Feb 1985 Plus Icon
Ivana and Donald Trump ZUMAPRESS.com/MEGA.
R. Couri Hay, longtime friend of Ivana Trump, holds a program from her funeral Mass, Wednesday, July 20, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)
Donald Trump Jr. arrives for the funeral of Ivana Trump, Wednesday, July 20, 2022, in New York. Ivana Trump, an icon of 1980s style, wealth and excess and a businesswoman who helped her husband build an empire that launched him to the presidency, is set to be celebrated at a funeral Mass at St. Vincent Ferrer Roman Catholic Church following her death last week. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)
Tiffany Trump, right, arrives with Michael Boulos for the funeral of Ivana Trump, Wednesday, July 20, 2022, in New York. The life of Ivana Trump is being celebrated at a funeral Mass at a Manhattan church following her death last week. The 73-year-old Ivana Trump died at her Manhattan home. Authorities say the death was an accident, with blunt impact injuries to her torso as the cause. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)
Ivana Trump's Gravesite Is Reportedly Neglected & Overgrown With Weeds
11 Photos of Ivana Trump’s Family & Friends at Her NYC Funeral 11 Images

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

Donald Trump made quite a few headlines last year when he buried his ex-wife, Ivana Trump on the grounds of the Trump National Golf Club in Bedminster, New Jersey. Some people speculated it was a move made to benefit the former president’s finances due to a unique state tax code for cemeteries, but the optics about the location weren’t great.

Now, it seems like the area by the first hole, where Ivana was buried, has been neglected, according to the Daily Mail. The outlet obtained photos that show overgrown weeds with nothing more than a small gravestone marking where she is buried. It seems shocking that any of Ivana’s children, Donald Jr., 45, Ivanka, 41, and Eric, 39, who were all close to their mother, would be OK with her grave looking like such a mess. 

A Donald Trump spokesperson told the media outlet that “a larger headstone” will be coming in the future once the soil and foundation have “fully set.” However, it might be nice to at least have the golf course’s groundskeepers tend to the area — it seems a little disrespectful to the memory of Ivana, who passed away in July 2022. 

‘Raising Trump’
$17.77 $26.99 34% Off

on Amazon.com

The former president was married to Ivana from 1977 until 1990, who infamously left her after his tabloid-worthy affair with Marla Maples. Ivana was sometimes Donald Trump’s biggest cheerleader, and other times, his biggest critic during his White House administration, but that didn’t stop her from capitalizing off his time in the Oval Office with the 2017 book, Raising Trump. That might have been her finally checkmate move to Donald Trump.

Before you go, click here to see every time Ivanka Trump has tried to distance herself from the Trump family:

Ivanka Trump

optional screen reader

Leave a Comment

More Stories from Entertainment

Icon Link Plus Icon

SheKnows is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2023 SheMedia, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

optional screen reader

ad