Resurfaced Comments Have People Speculating That This Is Why Chelsea Clinton & Ivanka Trump’s Friendship Ended

Friendships and politics rarely ever seem to go together, but for a while, Chelsea Clinton and Ivanka Trump made it work. The pair were friends for multiple years, and were even photographed hugging and laughing together at the 2014 Glamour Women Of The Year Awards. Many were afraid of their friendship coming to a halt once the 2016 election started when Chelsea’s mother Hillary Clinton was running against Ivanka’s father Donald Trump. However, their fallout came from a different event.

Before Election Day, Chelsea spoke to E! News about the pair’s unlikely friendship, saying, “Our friendship started before politics, so it will last beyond politics. We clearly have different views about what we think is the right answer and the right direction for our country, so I’m going to do everything I can to support my mom between now and when the polls close on Tuesday.”

She also noted how she “won’t talk to [Ivanka] before Election Day.”

In July 2016, Ivanka told People that it “has never been about politics,” saying, “I don’t expect it will be about politics in the future.”

NEW YORK, NY – NOVEMBER 10: Ivanka Trump and Chelsea Clinton attend the 2014 Glamour Women Of The Year Awards at Carnegie Hall on November 10, 2014 in New York City. (Photo by Laura Cavanaugh/FilmMagic)

However, Election Day was definitely a turning point and despite their optimistic views, they never spoke again after Ivanka’s father was elected into office.

So it allegedly wasn’t the election race that drove them apart, but it was the actual outcome (and how Ivanka changed afterward)!

Related story Ivanka Trump’s Latest Appearance Has Everyone Confused About Her Relationship With Dad Donald

Chelsea said back in 2020 to Andy Cohen that she’s “not spoken to her since 2016 and I have no interest in being friends with someone who is not only complicit but actively taking part in this administration’s every day collision of cruelty and incompetence. That’s the answer.”

In a dual interview with her mother Hillary on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen on Sept 8, 2022, the It’s Your World author talked about her and Ivanka’s friendship, saying, “I would say we were friends. She’s not the person I called when I was curious about something for my kids or if I was debating a life decision, but we were definitely friends,” she said. “And then she went to the dark side.”

They were photographed sitting together at the funeral service held for former U.S. President George H.W. Bush in Dec 2018.

Before you go, click here to see the biggest presidential scandals in US History.

