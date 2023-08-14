Queen Elizabeth II Always Held Out This One Hope for Prince Harry Up Until Her Death

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

There is constant scrutiny about Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s post-royal life, but there was one person at the palace who had a specific wish for the dynamic duo. Queen Elizabeth II, who was always supportive of their unconventional career path, secretly held out hope that they would come back to their senior roles.

When Queen Elizabeth was alive, no one dare defied her orders — the door was always open for the Duke and Duchess to return to royal fold if they changed their minds. As her favorite grandson, Harry always held a special place in her heart, she understood his need to leave — but she also wanted him to stay. “Her Majesty never stopped hoping there would be some kind of reconciliation and that the couple would return to the fold one day,” a source told the Daily Mail.

After her death in September 2022 and the revelations in Harry’s memoir, Spare, things behind palace walls changed drastically. King Charles III made “decisive” adjustments that showed how his style of leadership was going to be much different than his mother’s reign. He ended the couple’s lease at Frogmore Cottage and he was likely the one who finally ordered the revisions on the royal website.

From the moves the Duke and Duchess of Sussex have made in the last few months, it’s clear that California is their permanent home. Queen Elizabeth might have held out hope that her grandson would one day return to the palace, but for now, royal life isn’t the most welcoming place.

