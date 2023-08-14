Irina Shayk Is Allegedly Going To Extreme Measures To Protect Budding Romance With Tom Brady

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

Irina Shayk is allegedly making some drastic moves to ensure her romance with Tom Brady has a fighting chance, despite their two A-list statuses. Unlike her high-profile romances with Cristiano Ronaldo and Bradley Cooper, Shayk is cutting out a bunch of her friends to make sure no “weird rumors” pop up while she and Brady are trying to get to know each other.

Inside sources told Page Six that she has “narrowed her inner circle” so there are no leaks.” Many false reports and odd stories get leaked to outlets, and allegedly, Shayk is cutting out the middle man to ensure that doesn’t happen as often with her budding romance with Brady.

The sources added, “She’s afraid any weird rumors might scare him off… She really wants this to work. Brady is her white whale. He’s an all-American nice guy.”

Tom Brady at arrivals for 80 FOR BRADY Premiere, Regency Village Theatre, Los Angeles, CA January 31, 2023. Photo By: Priscilla Grant/Everett Collection.

In photos obtained by DailyMail on July 24, Shayk and the 80s for Brady star were seen packing on the PDA in his Rolls-Royce: him caressing Shayk’s face, Shayk wrapping her arm around him, etc.

They also allegedly had a very “private” date at Sushi Azabu in Tribeca on July 28 with no cameras in sight.

Now this dating news didn’t come as a huge shock to entertainment fans because one month prior to these photos, back in June 2023, reports came in from Page Six that Shayk was allegedly all over Brady during Joe Nahmad and Madison Headrick’s wedding. While her representatives told DailyMail that those were false and claimed the two were only friends, many speculate that that wedding date did change the course of Brady and Shayk’s relationship.

