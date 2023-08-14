Sofía Vergara Is Proving There’s Nothing Like a Girls Weekend to Get Over a Breakup After Joe Manganiello Split

After going through a breakup, we all have things we do to recover. Whether it’s binge-watching a string of TV shows, cuddling with our pets, or confiding in our best friends, everyone needs a thing or two to get through. For Sofía Vergara, who recently announced her divorce from Joe Manganiello, spending quality time with her closest friends has been her go-to.

As seen on the Modern Family star’s Instagram, the actress spent the weekend having fun with her best friends, including her niece Claudia Vergara. On Friday, Aug 11, for example, Vergara went to a fancy dinner with her best mates.

For the girls’ night out, the actress wore a strapless white dress with a white bag and gold chunky jewelry. “☀️summer nights❤️,” Vergara wrote in the caption.

Sofía Vergara and Joe Manganiello may have an im-paw-ssibly hard decision to make. https://t.co/FnkpCXmaQC — SheKnows (@SheKnows) July 28, 2023

A day later, Vergara shared some pictures of her enjoying some poolside drinks with friends. In one picture, that’s giving us major Barbie-core inspiration, Vergara is seen rocking a bright pink one-piece swimsuit with a center ruched detail paired with a printed sarong around her waist.

“Que no se acabe el summer!☀️☀️☀️,” the Colombian actress wrote in the caption, roughly translating to “Don’t let the summer end!”

In the comments, fans of the actress are showing their support. “Girls just wanna have fun! 😃” wrote one commenter. “Beauties!..❤️❤️” wrote another.

Related story Elizabeth Hurley Hit the Summer Sun With a Cheeky View of Her Orange String Bikini

Most recently, on the divorce front, Vergara filed her divorce documents several weeks after Manganiello did.

In her court filing, obtained by Page Six, Vergara made sure to outline what belonged to her. Among the demands, Vergara said that her “miscellaneous jewelry, artwork and other personal effects” belong to her and that Manganiello should not lay claim to any of those items. She was also TV’s highest-paid woman during her Modern Family years, and she wants to make sure all of her earnings stay in her bank account — and she means all of the money she made “before, during and after their date of separation.”

Per the documents, Vergara also expects spousal support and communal property to be determined by their prenuptial agreement — the details of those items were not disclosed in the filing. The True Blood star and his estranged wife will also be paying their own attorney’s fees, so it looks like this could be a very clean break if there is no dispute about the prenup. No wonder she’s enjoying so much quality time with her friends!

Before you go, click here to see all of Sofía Vergara’s best red carpet moments.

