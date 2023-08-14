Oprah Winfrey Might Land This Bombshell Interview That Could Rival Her Prince Harry & Meghan Markle Tell-All

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

Oprah Winfrey has served up some major interviews in her career, from Lance Armstrong to Michael Jackson. However, no one will ever forget her bombshell sit-down with Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, which gave viewers an inside look at life behind palace walls. But Winfrey might have another big interview coming her way and it would be another jaw-dropping event: Britney Spears.

The 41-year-old pop star is set to publish her memoir, The Woman in Me, on Oct. 24, so the interview would be timed to a publicity push for her book. It’s an interview that every journalist in Hollywood wants to snag and OK! magazine is reporting that she’s being offered “significant financial sums” to make it happen.

However, the media mogul might have the inside track since she already tried to land Spears in November 2021 after being release from her astonishingly expensive 13-year conservatorship helmed by her father, Jamie Spears. The timing wasn’t right though as she was “still coming to terms with independent life and mentally processing her freedom.”

Britney Spears’ memoir. Photo: Gallery Books/MEGA.

The decision to speak with Winfrey will have to be made within the next four weeks, so the clock is ticking. However, one source thinks it’s just too soon in her journey to do a full-length interview. “The [interview] proposal remains complicated for Britney who continues to face challenges speaking to strangers at length about intimate aspects of her life,” they noted. “The trauma didn’t go away overnight just because the conservatorship ended.”

Even if Winfrey was able to secure a shorter interview with Spears, it will likely be one of the biggest events of the year. It’s hard for anyone to comprehend what the “Baby One More Time” singer went through, so hearing her side of the story for the first time is going to be must-see TV.

