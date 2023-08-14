Ron DeSantis Received an ‘Iowa Nice’ Welcome That Probably Made Him Run Back to Florida

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis is learning very quickly that his state politics are not very popular amongst Democrats and Republicans. His stop at the Iowa State Fair over the weekend was met with dissenters on both sides of the political aisle.

While DeSantis was being interviewed by Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds, protestors interrupted his conversation with “a cowbell and whistles,” according to NBC News. Reynolds stepped up to defend the Florida politician by scolding the crowd, “Hey, you know what, you know what? We’re in Iowa and in Iowa, we’re Iowa nice. So, let’s give everybody the opportunity to hear our candidates.” Curiously enough, fellow GOP presidential contenders Vivek Ramaswamy and Nikki Haley, received no pushback from the state fair visitors when they spoke ahead of DeSantis.

Ron DeSantis needs someone in his campaign to tell him the truth. https://t.co/6Tgj8dIs3h — SheKnows (@SheKnows) August 12, 2023

DeSantis is doubling down on the idea that the opposition to his policies mean that “radical leftists” are scared at how strong his campaign is even though he’s trailing Donald Trump by a wide margin. “Well, look, I think when the left comes out that’s a sign of strength because like, they know that we will beat [Joe] Biden and they know we will be able to turn this country around and they do not want that,” he told the media.

‘The Courage to Be Free: Florida’s Blueprint for America’s Revival’ by Ron DeSantis $18.75 $35.00 46% Off on Amazon.com Buy now

If that less-than-warm welcome wasn’t enough for him, then perhaps he should look to the sky for the writing on the wall. A plane also flew over the fair during his visit that read, “Be likable, Ron!” His “prickly political image” has long been an issue for him on the campaign trail and it is why wife Casey DeSantis is hitting a majority of the stops to make him seem more personable. It doesn’t seem to be working right now because it looks like a quite a few Midwestern voters have put away their welcome mat.

Before you go, click here to see presidential families over the years.