Jamie Foxx Is Reportedly ‘On a Mission’ To Win Back This Former Flame Who He Can’t Believe Let ‘Slip Through His Fingers’

After going through something traumatic, whether it’s a car accident or a health scare, it’s only natural that it might change someone’s perspective on life. For Jamie Foxx, who was taken to the hospital after a “medical complication” earlier this year, the scary moment has changed his outlook on things, including a former relationship.

According to a source on National Enquirer, per RadarOnline, the actor’s recovery has led him to reflect on his 2019 split with fellow A-lister Katie Holmes. Per the outlet, Foxx is now “on a mission” to win back the Dawson’s Creek alum.

“Jamie has dated scores of beautiful women in his life, but none came close to matching what he had with Katie,” the source said of their connection. “Their chemistry was off the charts.”

“It was a romance born of passion but became so much more,” the source continued. “In hindsight, Jamie can’t believe he let her slip through his fingers.”

As a reminder, Holmes originally met Foxx back in 2006 during a Monday Night Football game but the two didn’t start dating until sometime in the mid-2010s. They were first linked to one another in 2013, but they didn’t officially confirm their relationship until 2015.

In 2019, the two made their red carpet debut together at the Met Gala but sadly split up a few months later.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – MAY 06: Katie Holmes and Jamie Foxx attend The 2019 Met Gala Celebrating Camp: Notes on Fashion at Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 06, 2019 in New York City. (Photo by Kevin Tachman/MG19/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue) Getty Images for The Met Museum/

Although it’s hard to say how Holmes would react to Foxx’s proposal to reconcile, the actress’ reaction to his hospitalization indicated how strongly she still felt about the Ray star.

“Katie is worried sick about Jamie,” a source told RadarOnline in April after Foxx was hospitalized. “She and Jamie didn’t end on the best of terms. But regardless, she is very concerned.”

The sources added that she had been reaching out constantly to no avail. “Katie is desperate to find out more details but a lot of her calls to their mutual friends are going unanswered,” the source continued. Safe to say these two still have plenty of feelings for one another!




