Carole Middleton’s Party Pieces Business Failure Doesn’t ‘Reflect Well’ on the Royal Family

Kristyn Burtt
If the royal family doesn’t have enough drama going on, then the Middletons seem to be adding to the headlines. Earlier this year, Carole and Michael Middleton’s Party Pieces business went bankrupt and left many of their creditors holding a steep bill left unpaid by the couple. These awkward financial situations created less-than-ideal optics for Kate Middleton, who will one day be the queen.

Carole was reported to be “desperately sad” about the end of her party supply business because she had put decades of hard work into it, according to Evening Standard sources. Even though the company was acquired by another entrepreneur, he did not take on the debts. Many small businesses were still owed money by Party Pieces, and even though the Middletons only had a supporting role in the last few years, the damage was done. Helium supplier Mohamad Pardis explained to the media outlet, “I thought I was in safe hands and that I could trust the royal family. I’m completely shocked.”

The Middletons’ problem becomes the palace’s issue because the family is so closely aligned with royal events and activities. “It definitely doesn’t reflect well on the royals, but Kate will mostly just be worried about her mother, as the two have always been incredibly close,” another insider added. “Carole will be working hard to put this right.” Carole reportedly spoke to all of the companies that were owed money and promised to get them repaid. However, the bankruptcy report stated that it is “highly unlikely” anyone will see that money again.

Carole and Michael’s financial issues aren’t the only problems plaguing the royal family, there are now headlines about Kate’s brother James and his failing dog food company, Ella & Co, which has seen a steep decline in sales. He’s already weathered the demise of two other ventures in the last decade, so he’s had a string of bad luck. With the family somewhat cashing in on their royal association and then cashing out when things go wrong, it’s not the best look for Kate, who would rather not be involved in any sort of family drama.

