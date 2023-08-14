An Insider Shares the One Thing Prince Harry Reportedly Needs to Attend the Anniversary of Queen Elizabeth’s Death

As September quickly approaches, the British royal family is preparing to honor and celebrate the anniversary of Queen Elizabeth II’s death, who passed away in September of 2022. And, just like King Charles III’s coronation earlier this year, royal fans and critics alike are buzzing to know whether Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will be invited, let alone attend.

According to royal expert Gareth Russell via Us Weekly, the answer to all the speculation is likely a no. “We don’t know if the invitation was sent out. I would be quite surprised if [Harry and Markle] would’ve accepted it,” Russell, who wrote the upcoming book The Palace: From the Tudors to the Windsors, 500 Years of British History at Hampton Court, told the outlet.

“We know that they had declined the invitation [to visit] when Elizabeth was still alive,” Russell continued. “So, I can’t imagine them saying yes to an invitation now for no other reason than nothing really has changed in the dynamic in this family.”

As for what Harry needs to bury the hatchet, Russell said the solution is straightforward, yet quite unlikely. “Harry allegedly still wants and expects a full apology,” he said, adding that the “Recollections may vary,” as defense “continues to be the royal’s perspective on things as much as we can tell.”

“I would be stunned if they had said yes and went to it,” the author added.

Prior to Russell’s insights on how Harry is feeling about the event, a source revealed to The Daily Mirror that Prince William and Kate Middleton would be taking centerstage at the event.

“Her Majesty’s passing was an event that truly ­signified the end of an era,” a royal insider told the outlet. “The royal family has been in ­transition since then and following the Coronation and conclusion of the summer holidays, there will be an expectation to see what is next.”

As for what the big day will entail, details are reportedly still being “ironed out,” a source told Us Weekly. “The wounds still feel fresh and it’s been hard for [William and King Charles] to find a way for a celebration that will match the gravitas the queen exuded,” the source revealed.

Knowing an event will definitely take place, with gravitas or not, we’ll have to stay tuned to see what’s next.

