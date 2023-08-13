The Pal Who Set Up Meghan Markle & Prince Harry Just Made Harsh Comments About Their Latest Venture

While Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have a few friends in their corner, quite a few former friends have been taking hits at the Duke and Duchess of Sussex. In fact, one of the most recent, public jabs towards them was from one of Megan’s close friends Lizzie Cundy.

In mid to late 2023, Harry and Megan have more or less stayed on the more private side compared to the media extravaganza that was 2022 (and early 2023 when Harry’s book Spare came out)! However, they recently uploaded a video that featured them talking to tech executives about cyberbullying, and quite a few people had some things to say about the video, including Cundy.

In a recent talk with the Daily Star, the Tales From The Red Carpet author called out how, to many, it seems Megan and Harry only do charity events when there’s a camera close by. “I just think it’s great they’re doing their charity work, but I just think it’s a bit of a shame to have to do it with the camera crew there,” she said. “Why are they doing it? And I just think, maybe do some good stuff without the cameras there for a pat on the back.”

Cundy went even as far as to call the latest video a “publicity stunt.” She said, “They haven’t been seen together for a long time and I just think this is — shall I say — a publicity stunt, possibly?”

Then, Cundy ended the chat with something Simon Cowell once told her, and then took one final jab at Meghan. “I think people know real things. Simon Cowell always says to me, ‘Be real because the audience can see through it.’ I just think now people have seen through Meghan,” she said.

For those that don’t know, Cundy and Meghan were friends after meeting by chance at a charity pre-dinner in 2013. Per Meaww, Cundy was actually the one who set up Meghan and Harry on that blind date (after one failed attempt to match her up with English football player Ashley Cole)!

