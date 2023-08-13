Here’s How Beyoncé’s Renaissance Tour Solidified That Women Are the Reason Why the US Economy Boosted

2023 has been the empowering year we’ve all been striving for when it comes to women in media. While so many struggling things have happened in the 2020s, the summer of 2023 has been almost a beacon of hope for women thriving.

First, we, of course, have the incredible success story of the long-awaited Barbie movie, and how it’s broken countless movie theater records. We also have Taylor Swift’s wildly successful Eras tour (that accidentally caused a 2.3 magnitude earthquake level of shaking from the dancing in the stadium).

And who can leave out Beyoncé and her record-breaking tour?! According to Chart Data, Beyoncé has earned over $16.5 million from each night she performed at the MetLife Stadium, quickly becoming one of the highest-grossing tours of all time.

Now, why is this such great news, you may ask? Well, these three are literally boosting the US economy.

The Barbie movie, Swift’s Eras shows, and Beyoncé’s sold-out stadium tour are all pouring millions of dollars into the US economy, per NowThis. Not only is it the ticket sales, but it’s the food leading up to the shows, the outfits that the people make for the movies in concerts, the accessories, the plane tickets, and more. It all adds up, and it’s making a huge difference.

Executive Strategy Director for Landor & Fitch Kristina Chiappetta said, "Women are not to be underestimated. They lift up economies, and that impact is not to be overlooked. But brands haven't been talking to them in their language for a really long time." What language? NowThis says it's "authenticity and empowerment!"

And in the same video, multiple women said that they hoped this era of empowering, leading women in popular culture will eventually “spark a turn” in future shows, movies, and more.

