Meghan Markle’s Long-Awaited Venture May Be Coming to Fruition Way Earlier Than Anyone Expected

Ever since Meghan Markle left the British Royal Family with Prince Harry in 2020, her diehard fans have been patiently awaiting the possible revival of her hit blog The Tig. Fans have been itching for an epic comeback, and while people loved the Gracie-award-winning podcast Archetypes, it sadly didn’t have the running start people were hoping for. However, new details show that Meghan may be reviving The Tig sooner than anyone thought!

Hint: it could be up by October of this year!

Now, we know that the Duchess of Sussex applied for a trademark for the blog in Nov 2022, sparking huge intrigue immediately. But now, the DailyMail reveals that Meghan reportedly issued a Notice of Allowance document for The Tig. This document is one of the last documents to be done before getting a patent on something, in fact, per Revision Legal, it’s given “toward the end of the process.” This means that people have looked over The Tig, and saw that everything meets legal standards, if the reports are correct.

But how did October come up? Well, DailyMail noted that when this document is filed, one has to get it all done within a six-month timeframe (or pay for an extension)! This means that by Oct, Meghan may provide a statement of use to get The Tig fully registered, and back to running again for all fans to see!

This news also coincides with the news that Meghan may be planning her social media return as well. Page Six reported that she got the Instagram handle of @meghan, and the page already has nearly 60,000 followers, despite no posts.

For those that don’t know, Meghan originally founded The Tig back in 2014 (which she named after her favorite wine Tignanello), and it hit some serious milestones while it was up. Not only did she conduct interviews with stars like Yara Shahidi, Priyanka Chopra, and Serena Williams, but because the site made her known for her fashion, she was able to release two clothing lines from 2015 to 2016 through the clothing company Reitmans.

