Jennifer Lopez Is Basically Living Our Italian Dream Vacation in This Sassy New Video Compilation

No one is doing summer quite like Jennifer Lopez. The Hustlers star celebrated her 54th birthday in style, and now she’s pretty much living the dream in Italy. Lopez took to social media to share a video compilation from her recent Italian getaway, and it looks absolutely idyllic.

In the Instagram video, which you can watch below, Lopez shared candid photos and clips from her time in Italy. The compilation of images and footage also featured the perfect music — Dean Martin’s “Mambo Italiano” — and showed off Lopez all dressed up in a fierce and fabulous frock. But it wasn’t the images that made us absolutely envious of Lopez’s vacay.

At one point, Lopez shared footage from a meal she shared with pals. The “On The Floor” singer enjoyed some scrumptious pasta that looked completely decadent. And based on Lopez’s reaction to the food, we can only imagine how good it tasted. “Spaghetti ravioli,” Lopez captioned the post, featuring a little spaghetti emoji and an emoji of the Italian flag.

After watching this video, it’s pretty much official: Jennifer Lopez had the summer of our dreams. We always love getting glimpses of her life, and this one had us thinking of sun, sand, pasta, and more pasta. Now, if you’ll excuse us, we’re going to go live vicariously through Lopez’s Instagram for a little while.

