Donald Trump Jr’s Latest Controversial Venture Is Being Torn to Shreds for Perpetuating This ‘Toxic’ Mindset

It’s no secret that Donald Trump Jr. has been a hunting fanatic for decades now, with the viral photo of him and his younger brother Eric Trump on their African wildlife still making rounds over a decade later. But now, another aspect of Donald Jr’s hunting hobby is going viral again, but probably not for the reason he wanted.

In case you didn’t know, Donald Jr co-founded a company that releases a podcast and print publications on everything to do with hunting — and people are tearing it to shreds.

All eyes are on the journal after a scathing review from Slate came out, calling the journal for its toxic masculinity and egregious hunting philosophies. In fact, the writer of the review, Rebecca Onion, pointed out that one journal even said “At our core we are about embracing toxic masculinity and rejecting the woke, P.C. culture.” (And when you try to look at a glimpse of the newest journal, it blurs out the image, claiming it’s “sensitive content,” and tells potential buyers “Don’t be a beta. Subscribe.”)

And that’s only the tip of the iceberg.

For those who don’t know, the term “toxic masculinity” refers to the notion that one has to perpetuate typical “masculine” ideals in order to feel accepted. These can range from perpetuating domination and aggression to not showing any emotion, per VeryWell Mind.

Because of the toxic masculinity in society and in popular culture, it can increase the risk of anxiety, depression, and even suicide for men. A study by the CDC found that men are four times more likely to die by suicide than women, so it’s something people should care about.

Donald Jr. founded the publication in 2022, and it releases quarterly journals that claims to discuss everything like the “modern adventure, historical context, and perspectives forged through global travel,” per their website. They also sell copies of older printed journals, along with a $300 journal and a mimosa set.

