Kate Middleton’s Reported ‘Kind Gesture’ to Prince Harry Might Indicate Where a Potential Reconciliation Stands

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

It goes without saying at this point, but tensions between members of the royal family have been running high for quite some time. Still, longtime royal fans remain hopeful that a possible reconciliation is on the horizon. A new report seems to indicate where the bond between Prince Harry and Kate Middleton currently stand.

The Princess of Wales has extended a significant “kind gesture” to the Duke of Sussex, per a source who spoke with The Daily Express, by giving him a phone call to catch up every once in a while. “Kate has been in touch with Harry to tell him to keep his chin up and not worry too much about these temporary setbacks,” another source shared with Closer. Kate has reportedly been giving her brother-in-law a few “late-night calls” in an effort to “show support.”

According to the Closer report, Kate “feels very sorry for him right now. Seeing him go through all these setbacks is very difficult to witness and it tugs at her heartstrings — especially as his court trial is taking place so close to their home.” Harry was previously in the United Kingdom a few months ago to testify in the case against Mirror Group Newspapers (MGN).

Other reports have suggested that Kate is leaving Prince Harry and her husband Prince William’s relationship struggles for the brothers to figure out. But this report at least gives us an indication of where Harry and Kate might stand. A lot has happened, in the public eye and privately, between these members of the royal family. If anything, this new report may suggest that efforts are being made to finally mend the ties that bind these family members together.

The fraught relationship between the Waleses and the Sussexes has been heavily scrutinized for the past few years. But we’ve never had quite a clear look at the relationship between Prince Harry and Meghan Markle and Prince William and Kate Middleton, until now. Longtime royal writer Christopher Andersen takes fans into the intimate conversations and exchanges between these two powerful couples in Brothers & Wives: Inside the Private Lives of William, Kate, Harry, and Meghan, illustrating what was lost, gained, and what might be found as the next generation of the royal family embraces the future.

