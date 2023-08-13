Christine Baumgartner Is Reportedly Hoping for One Thing After Her Messy Divorce From Kevin Costner

Kevin Costner and Christine Baumgartner’s divorce may be one of the messiest, and most dramatic, breakups we’ve seen in quite some time. It seems like every other day, there’s an argument or another legal battle over something between the two, and while many fans like the drama, sources say Baumgartner “hopes” the drama will end now.

No one likes drama, especially when it comes to such messy drama that affects everyone in your family. And close sources to Baumgartner say that the one thing she wants is for the drama to be over, especially now that she moved out.

“Christine hopes there will be less drama now,” they said to People. “Kevin got what he wanted — she is out of the family house. Christine is relieved about it. She is happy to move on.”

They added, “She is staying in the area to not disrupt the kids’ lives. They will be back at school in the fall with their friends. Christine is trying to keep everything as normal as possible. Her sole focus is the kids.”

In case you need a refresher, Baumgartner filed for divorce from the Molly’s Game star after nearly 20 years of marriage, citing “irreconcilable differences” in the paperwork. They share three children together named Cayden, 16, Hayes, 14, and Grace, 13, whom the sources say to People that Baumgartner is trying to keep life “normal” for them.

Their divorce has been full of twists and turns, and some hefty child support payments from Costner to Baumgartner. One major development fans were keeping a close eye on was if and when Baumgartner would leave the family’s mega-mansion (which she did by July 31 per the court order)!

