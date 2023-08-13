Ivanka Trump & Jared Kushner’s Strategic Outing Shows They May Be Doubling Down on Their New Roles

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

While Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner’s loyalty to former US President Donald Trump has reportedly been on the wishy-washy side, their new outing proves they may be doubling down on the new roles they set out for after leaving politics. In case you forgot, Ivanka left politics to focus on her family of five with Kushner, and their latest outing shows she’s doing just that.

On Aug 10, the Trump Card author and Kushner were seen packing on the PDA (squashing the potential breakup rumors surrounding them), and seen watching the baseball team, the NY Mets, with their two sons Joseph and Theodore.

In photos obtained by Page Six, we see the family (sans their daughter Arabella) talking with the Mets team, posing for photos, and truly looking so happy amid the family’s looming legal issues.

Now, this isn’t the first time Ivanka and her family have been seen out enjoying a sports game, or doing a sporty activity. In the past few weeks, Ivanka has been seen surfing, practicing her pitch, and even enjoying some basketball with her sons.

Ever since she announced her departure from politics, it’s clear that she’s been trying to regain her “mother who can do it all” persona back, along with potentially doubling down on being a Kushner wife.

Attorney and legal analyst Andrew Lieb said to Insider that “My gut feeling is she’s a Kushner. And she’s not 100% with both feet in the Trump orbit. Jared has his own world and his own orbit — and we all know about his father’s own issues, but it’s a lot more stable brand, a lot less visible brand. They’ve got a lot going on over in the Kushner clan, and she has her kids and her family. That’s a different world.”

Many speculate that this outing could also be a sign that they’re not going back to politics, despite rumors of showing support to Donald after positive poll numbers, and that they’re staying strong on the family-oriented focus.

