Experts See a Plethora of Similarities Between Meghan Markle & One of Prince Harry’s Reported Exes

Prince Harry’s dating history is full of impressive, accomplished women, and experts and just discovered the one that has the most similarities with Harry’s wife Meghan Markle (and fans can’t unsee it)!

Royal commentator and DailyMail columnist Alison Boshoff revealed that she, among many others, found a plethora of similarities between Meghan and the woman Harry seated before her: Ellie Goulding.

Not only are the two superstars polo supporters, but they’re open about their therapy experiences, love yoga, are children of divorce, and have even rocked very similar red-carpet styles over the years.

Now as for personal tastes, Goulding and her husband Caspar Jopling, along with Harry and Meghan, both married in castles, and even had their weddings catered by the event planners Fait Accompli, per DailyMail.

And both Goulding and Meghan are best pals with Princesses Eugenie and Beatrice! The similarities keep going on and on, and now, fans are hoping Goulding and Meghan will be BFFs down the line.

Back in 2016, Goulding and Harry started dating rumors after multiple eyewitnesses saw them canoodling at the Audi Polo Challenge in May. Rumors continued until 2016, and during that time, interviews grossly asked her if a royal baby was on the way, per the Observer. Now, the two were close for years after meeting at Prince William and Kate Middleton’s wedding in 2011. Six weeks after their reported romance ended in the summer of 2016, Harry met Meghan.

