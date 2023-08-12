Fans Are Going Wild Are the News Broke About Vanna White’s Sudden Absence From Wheel of Fortune

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

Amid Vanna White’s intense contract negotiations with the Executives at Wheel of Fortune, it seems she’s now going to be absent for a while, while filming the new season (and fans have a lot of questions)!

While filming the annual “Teachers Week” episodes where the guests are all teachers, it seems the Vanna White Wrapped In Love author reportedly caught COVID-19 and will be out from the show for a week, making it the first time she’s been absent for a long stretch of time in nearly 30 years, per RadarOnline.

Along with that, someone will be replacing the iconic letter-turner while she’s out: Bridgette Donald-Blue, the “Teacher of the Year” recipient, per Puck News.

This coincides with her contract negotiations, where she’s trying to earn a raise after nearly 20 years without one. For those unaware, White earns $3 million a year, while Sajak brings in around $15 million per year, not including the royalties they both equally make in royalties, appearance fees, bonuses, and more.

Negotiations have been happening since late June, with little happening in either direction. However, with this news of her absence coming amid this high-profile wage battle, fans have been in an uproar.

Multiple Twitter users wrote things like “Wheel without Vanna? NO!” and “They don’t wanna pay her is basically what you saying 😒” after news of her short absence became public. Another Twitter user wrote, “I dont even watch wheel of fortune and know this is a huge mistake. Renew her for whatever she wants.”

We wish her a speedy recovery!

