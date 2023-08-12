Prince William & Kate Middleton Are Expected To Take on a New Responsibility in Honor of This Significant Royal Family Member

Since ascending to their new station as the Prince and Princess of Wales, Kate Middleton and Prince William have had a lot on their respective plates. The couple has taken on a new level of seniority as members of the royal family, and yet another duty is before them in the weeks ahead. Kate and William will reportedly take the lead as a significant anniversary approaches for the House of Windsor next month.

Sept. 8 will mark one year since the death of Queen Elizabeth II, and the royal family is reportedly preparing to commemorate the occasion by acknowledging the longest-reigning monarch’s life and “look forward” to the future, per The Daily Mirror. “Her Majesty’s passing was an event that truly ­signified the end of an era,” a royal insider told the outlet. “The royal family has been in ­transition since then and following the Coronation and conclusion of the summer holidays, there will be an expectation to see what is next.”

It’s not yet widely known how Kate and William will honor Queen Elizabeth’s life. But the report also indicated that King Charles III will likely spend the day in quiet contemplation and reflection. Kate and William have been leading the way for the next era of the royal family, so it’s not quite as much of a surprise that the couple will take on this significant role on an anniversary that signifies so much.

As the report indicated, though, this will also mark a true transition into the next chapter of the monarchy. With the coronation of King Charles just a few short months ago, and 2023 quickly coming into its final few months, this moment will ultimately mark a new beginning for the royal family, especially William and Kate. We’ll look ahead to next month to see how the couple will mark the occasion and usher in a new start.

