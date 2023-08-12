Skip to main content Skip to header navigation

Lisa Rinna Showed Off Her Gorgeous Physique in a Series of Confident Swimsuit Photos

Delilah Gray
Lisa Rinna
Lisa Rinna Photo by Stewart Cook/WWD/Penske Media via Getty Images.

Lisa Rinna just treated fans to some seriously jaw-dropping swimsuit photos while summer nearly comes to an end. And trust us; these may be her most head-turning ones yet!

On Aug 11, the Days of Our Lives star shared a showstopping snapshot of herself rocking a cheetah-print swimsuit with the simple caption reading, “Hi! 🇨🇦.”

In the photo, we see Rinna showing off her mile-long legs while posing by a lake in a plunging, cutout cheetah swimsuit, which she paired with dark sunglasses and a chic sunhat. Both stylish and gorgeous, that’s the Rinna way!

Then, Rinna kept the confidence and showstopping energy going with a close-up shot of her rocking the same plunging swimsuit with another gorgeous photo. She shared the photo to Instagram with the caption reading, “Canadian Thirst Trap 💦🇨🇦 #LakeLisa.”

In this photo, Rinna treats us to another glowing snapshot of herself, this time closer up to see her flawless makeup. Now, in this photo, she’s showing off her gorgeous curves and toned physique (along with her iconic smolder)!

After leaving the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, Rinna has never felt more confident and in charge. She told ENews, “I learned a lot, man,” Rinna said. “And I can go up against anybody in the f–king world right now. I mean, I never would’ve had that if I hadn’t had this experience. The tools that it gave me as a bad bitch, you can’t really cross me.”

